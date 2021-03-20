Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.52 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00015141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $194.53 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00455391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00140594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00686916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.