Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $84.85 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.54.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

