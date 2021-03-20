Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $30,204.90 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Richard Chen sold 345 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $11,247.00.

PSNL opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

