Peter Marrone Sells 8,806 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66.

Peter Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15.

YRI traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.69 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

