Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) PT Lowered to GBX 32 at Canaccord Genuity

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 26.05 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 15.34 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

