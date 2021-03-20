Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $13.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $14.33 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $59.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.