PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.83

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,016 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

