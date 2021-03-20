Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $157.59 million and $22.61 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.