Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

