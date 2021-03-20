PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 83.3% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $5.52 million and $355,620.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

