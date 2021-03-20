Phore Reaches One Day Volume of $23,329.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $13.01 million and $23,329.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,614,813 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

