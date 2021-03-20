Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.