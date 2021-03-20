Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

