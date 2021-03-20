Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $176.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,766.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

