Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.09 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $498.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

