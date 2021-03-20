Piper Sandler Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

