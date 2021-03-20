Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,962.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $63.33 million and approximately $89,962.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00266870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00106412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

