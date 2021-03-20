Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $56.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $51.43 million. Points International reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $284.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

PCOM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 10,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,637. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

