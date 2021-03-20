Polygon Management Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of CoreCivic worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CoreCivic by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

