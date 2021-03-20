PolySwarm Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $55,016.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00051996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00659786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024613 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034491 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm Token Trading

