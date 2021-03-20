Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

