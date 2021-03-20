Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $988.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

