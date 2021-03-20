Preformed Line Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

