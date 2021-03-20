Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,001,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,310 shares of company stock worth $634,928. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

