ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,037 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 481,041 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.