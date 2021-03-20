ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,810 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,684,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 98,317 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

