ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,988 Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.