ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,632 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEIP stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $432.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

