ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 638,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

WTRH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $321.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

