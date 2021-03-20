ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.38

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.38 and traded as high as $103.35. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 11,633 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

