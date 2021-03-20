ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.