Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 394.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $374.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.85.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

