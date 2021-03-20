Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $111.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.