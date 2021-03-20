Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22,830.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,660 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

