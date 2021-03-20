Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 685.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $352.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.03.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

