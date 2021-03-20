Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $383,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 56.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 20.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

