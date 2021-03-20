Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,103,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $11,423,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $138.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

