PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,640 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBMRF)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services.

