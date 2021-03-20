PTON Price Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $807,602.32 and approximately $132.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

