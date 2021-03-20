Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.95 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

