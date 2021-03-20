Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

