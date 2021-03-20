Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $428,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 526,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after acquiring an additional 725,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,455 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

