Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Spire were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

