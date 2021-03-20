Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 31,291 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,406,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

