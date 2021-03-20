Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

CDW stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

