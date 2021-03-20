Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 87.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $372.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

