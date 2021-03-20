Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

