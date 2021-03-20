Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.85 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

