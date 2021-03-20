Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 532.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $16,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $114.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.