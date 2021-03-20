Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCS opened at $61.36 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

